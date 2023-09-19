Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 18 (local time) called on Vietnamese and US enterprises to take practical actions to help implement the two countries’ newly established comprehensive strategic partnership.



He made the appeal while addressing the Vietnam - US business forum on technology and innovation cooperation held in San Francisco, California. The event was part of his trip to attend the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities in the US.



Recounting the development of bilateral ties, he said during US President Joe Biden’s recent state visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the two sides elevated relations to the comprehensive strategic partnership, which came as a result of enormous efforts by the two countries and the two peoples, including enterprises.



After nearly four decades of reforms, door opening and integration, Vietnam has obtained significant achievements, PM Chinh noted, adding it considers investors’ success as its own and hopes that with a good foundation and an upward trend in cooperation, enterprises of both countries will continue enhancing collaboration.



He suggested US firms continue investing in Vietnam and help the country engage in global supply chains, especially in the areas of science - technology and innovation, in order to secure common wins and mutual benefits in the spirit of harmonising interests and sharing risks.



At the forum, the two countries’ enterprises shared the view that the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership, with technology, innovation and investment as agreed by PM Chinh and President Biden to be turned into a true new pillar of bilateral relations, was a strong turning point for the two business circles to boost investment cooperation.



They proposed the two Governments keep connecting the countries’ enterprises in producing and applying technology; developing innovation, semiconductor technology, remote sensing technology, artificial intelligence, and big data; and training high-quality human resources for enterprises.



Welcoming their attention to the Vietnamese market, PM Chinh asked Vietnamese and US enterprises to take practical actions to help implement the comprehensive strategic partnership, thus generating benefits for both countries and peoples.



He called on US businesses to help realise their country’s support for a strong, independent, resilient, and prosperous Vietnam, suggesting them focus on such fields as trade, services, science - technology, innovation, digital technology, energy transition, the circular economy, and the sharing economy.



The Vietnamese Government welcomes all enterprises coming to make investment and do business in line with law and in a stable and effective manner, he went on, describing this as the best way to heal the wounds, set the past aside, and work towards the future.



At the forum, PM Chinh and other delegates witnessed the exchange of cooperation agreements between some Vietnamese and US firms.



Earlier on September 18, the Government leader had a working breakfast with some outstanding businesses of overseas Vietnamese (OV) people.



Leaders of the companies highly valued the increasingly improved investment and business climate in Vietnam, the Party and State’s clear-sighted leadership and management, as well as the Government’s strong directions. They also expressed their delight at the new strides in the Vietnam - US relations, which have helped remove barriers and create new opportunities for trade and investment links.



PM Chinh applauded the OV business community’s growing contributions to the homeland’s economic development. So far, OVs have invested in 385 projects worth over 1.7 billion USD and contributed capital to thousands of companies in Vietnam.



Affirming the Party and State’s attention to the OV community, he asked OV enterprises to further capitalise on the achievements gained since bilateral relations were normalised nearly 30 years ago and the comprehensive partnership set up 10 years ago, optimise chances created by the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership, pay more attention to the Vietnamese market, cooperate with Vietnamese companies, and become a bridge helping the country further joining in global supply chains, thereby helping with both countries’ development and bilateral relations.



On September 18 afternoon(local time), PM Chinh had a meeting with a delegation of politicians and businesses from US’s Oregon State led by Vince Porter, head of the Economic Development and Workforce Advisor at the Oregon Governor Office.



Showing his delight at the growth of partnership among Vietnamese localities and Oregon State over the years, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam hopes to further promote relationship with Oregon, one of the gateway states of the US’s western region.



He said that the elevation of the Vietnam - US ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership shows efforts of both sides as well as Vietnamese and US localities, including Oregon. The PM said he hopes the two sides will continue to foster bilateral political relations, while expanding exchanges through the Party, State and people-to-people channels.



The Vietnamese Government leader encouraged Oregon, which is home to a large number of firms investing in Vietnam and Vietnamese people, to beef up economic cooperation, trade and investment with Vietnamese localities to optimise collaboration potential, especially in education - training, science - technology, innovation, human resources training, energy transition, circular and sharing economy.



PM Chinh proposed that Oregon open its door for Vietnamese products such as leather and footwear and garment, and promote tourism cooperation with Vietnam.



Noting that more Vietnamese have been elected to leadership positions in Oregon, he held that this reflects the good integration and contributions by the Vietnamese community in the host society.



For his part, Porter noted that the relations between Oregon and Vietnamese localities have thrived on the foundation of the Letter of Intent signed between the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry and Oregon, as well as the success of the Vietnam visit by Oregon Governor Katherine Brown in November 2022.



He reiterated Oregon Governor Tina Kotek’s invitation to PM Chinh to visit the state, affirming that Oregon wishes to reinforce and expand partnership with Vietnam in general and Vietnamese localities in particular.



Porter said that Vietnam is among the 10 leading trade partners of Oregon, and a large number of Vietnamese students are studying and working in local universities and businesses.



According to the Oregon delegation, there are currently five Vietnamese in the Oregon House of Representatives, along with a judge of the Vietnamese origin, affirming the position and role of the Vietnamese community in the state. They expressed their wish to further promote cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two sides. A representative of Oregon state said that a Vietnamese cultural centre will soon be established in Oregon./.