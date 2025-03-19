PM calls for increased US investments in Vietnam

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Charles James Boyd Bowman, General Director of the Trump Organisation’s Vietnam project (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged increased US investments in Vietnam during a reception in Hanoi on March 18 for Charles James Boyd Bowman, CEO of IDG Capital Vietnam, which represents the Trump Organisation.

The 1.5 billion USD project in the northern province of Hung Yen aims to deliver a hi-end urban, eco-tourism, sport, and premium golf complex, meeting the Trump Organisation’s top standards. The proposed investor is a joint venture between Hung Yen Investment and Development Group JSC and IDG Capital Vietnam.

PM Chinh noted the growing Vietnam-US ties since their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was set up in September 2023, but stressed that there remains room for more US capital to flow in.

He said that Vietnamese agencies will conduct a thorough review to fast-track the project, ensuring legal compliance and protecting all stakeholders. He also highlighted Vietnam’s ongoing administrative reforms aimed at speeding up decision-making with a focus on efficiency, innovation, and measurable results.

The PM called on the Trump Organisation to position Vietnam as a business base and expand its investment footprint to other localities in the country as well as potential areas in which the company excels and Vietnam prioritises. He asked the corporation to strengthen partnerships with Vietnamese enterprises, helping them engage in its global supply chain and business ecosystem.

He encouraged the company to play a role in promoting high-level mutual visits between the two countries while advocating the US issuing policies appropriate to the bilateral relationship, Vietnam’s economic situation, and the global context, continuing steps to recognise Vietnam as a market economy, and creating conditions for Vietnam to import high-tech equipment from the US.

Bowman expressed appreciation for the strong support from Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and Hung Yen province. He highlighted the company’s close collaboration with local authorities to fast-track its project, targeting completion by March 2027, to serve APEC 2027, with the ambition of developing Vietnam’s premier golf course and a world-class golfing destination.

He further revealed that the company is actively exploring more investment opportunities in Vietnam.

It is working to advance visits to Vietnam by the Trump Organisation leaders, thus helping bolster the two countries' relations and elevate Vietnam’s global profile, he added./.