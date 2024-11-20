Making news
PM arrives in Santo Domingo, beginning official visit to Dominican Republic
The visit is made the invitation of President Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona and his spouse. This is the first visit by a key Vietnamese leader to the Dominican Republic, demonstrating Vietnam's commitment to strengthening and deepening the solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between the two countries, towards the 20th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations.
Chinh and his entourage were greeted at the airport by the Dominican Republic’s Minister of Agriculture Limber Cruz, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Julio Gomez, and other officials of both countries.
The Vietnamese Government leader is scheduled to hold talks with President Luis Abinader Corona, and meet with the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the leaders of left-wing political parties in the Dominican Republic.
He will attend the inauguration and wreath-laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh Monument in Santo Domingo, join a Vietnam-Dominican Republic Business Forum, and engage in other activities.
Over the past two decades, the bilateral ties have blossomed across various sectors, including politics, diplomacy, trade, agriculture, culture and sci-tech. Significant milestones include the appointment of the Dominican Republic's first resident ambassador to Vietnam in October 2021 and the inauguration of its Embassy in Hanoi in February 2023. These have made bilateral ties more effective and substantive.
Although the trade partnership currently represents a modest portion of each country’s overall trade volume, it has seen remarkable growth. Two-way trade surged from 36.5 million USD in 2013 to nearly 150.2 million USD in 2022, with expectations for continued expansion.
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Thanh Binh said the visit underscores Vietnam's foreign policy of fostering friendship and cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean for peace and development. It is expected to generate momentum for expanding bilateral economic, trade, and investment ties, especially in promising fields such as agriculture, industry, construction materials, export processing zones, energy-oil and gas, telecommunications, and tourism./.