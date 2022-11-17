Making news
PM applauds 120-year achievements of Hanoi Medical University
Reviewing the school’s history, Chairman of the HMU Council Prof. Dr. Ta Thanh Van said since its inception in 1902 under the name Indochina Medical College, the HMU has made unceasing efforts to reach new peaks in healthcare manpower training, science - technology application, and provision of senior experts for the health sector.
In his speech, PM Chinh said lecturers of the HMU hold noble missions of both physicians and teachers, which is a pride and also a heavy responsibility. With its long tradition, the HMU has established itself as a leading university in training and creating momentum for high-quality healthcare manpower.
The school trained the persons who founded modern medical branches of Vietnam, including clinical medicine, grassroots medicine, and preventive medicine. It also served as the nucleus for the establishment of many medical and pharmacy universities nationwide such as the universities of medicine and pharmacy in Hai Phong, Thai Binh, and Ho Chi Minh City, he noted.
On behalf of Party and State leaders, he offered best wishes to generations of HMU leaders, staff, and students while congratulating the school on its remarkable achievements over the last 120 years.
The Government leader asked teachers and students to show stronger determination, greater efforts, and more drastic and effective actions to turn the HMU into a leading centre of medical training and studies in Vietnam and the region that provides training for both domestic and international students, applies national and regional-level scientific and technological advances, and serves Vietnamese people as well as foreigners.
On this occasion, PM Chinh also thanked the World Health Organisation (WHO), foreign embassies and consulate generals, and international friends for joining hands with Vietnam in the COVID-19 pandemic combat to create conditions for socio-economic recovery and development./.