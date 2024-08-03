Photos of Truong Sa on display in HCM City

Visitors to the Truong Sa-themed photo exhibition on the Nguyen Van Binh book street in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)



The exhibition, held by the HCM City Photographers’ Association, features 99 photos taken by 10 photographers during their visit to Truong Sa from April to June 2024.



The works capture the lives of soldiers and residents on the islands and the oil platforms, and reflect the sentiments of the people across the country, particularly those in Ho Chi Minh City, towards the soldiers and civilians stationed there.



Senior Lieutenant Colonel Le Hong Quang, Deputy Political Commissar of Brigade 125 under the Naval Region 2, stated that the activities of the HCM City Photographers’ Association have helped connect soldiers and people in Truong Sa with people of Ho Chi Minh City and the entire country.



He expressed his hope that the displayed photos will continue to spread the attention and sentiments of both domestic and foreign people and soldiers towards those stationed in Truong Sa, and help encourage them to well perform their duties and firmly safeguard the nation's sovereignty over seas and islands.



The exhibition will remain open to visitors at Nguyen Van Binh book street until August 8, and then be moved to Thu Duc Book Street./.