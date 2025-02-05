Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertiliser JSC exports 100,000 tonnes of urea in first days of new year

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertiliser Joint Stock Company (PVCFC) has exported 100,000 tonnes of urea in the first days of the Year of the Snake 2025.

As the domestic market goes through a low-demand period, PVCFC has successfully negotiated the shipments, including over 30,000 tonnes to Australia which is considered as one of the most demanding markets in the world for fertilisers.According to PVCFC representatives, after the exports to Australia, the company will have the opportunity to achieve the highest ranking (Level 1) for fertiliser imports to this demanding market.

In 2024, PVCFC officially entered the Australian market and was the first Vietnamese company to be certified for bulk fertiliser exports, introducing its key product, granular urea, to Australia.

This year, the company targets to sell 1.5 million tonnes of various fertilisers in the global market./.