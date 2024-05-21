People-to-people diplomacy - important foundation of Vietnam-Nepal relations

Vice President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Ngoc Hung (right) receives Nepal Peace and Solidarity Council (NPSC) Chairman Rabindra Adhikari in Hanoi on May 20. Photo courtesyy of qdnd.vn

As people-to-people diplomacy is an important foundation in bilateral relations, Vietnam wants to strengthen people-to-people exchanges with Nepal, said Vice President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Ngoc Hung on May 20.

He made the remark at a reception for a delegation of the Nepal Peace and Solidarity Council (NPSC) led by its chairman Rabindra Adhikari, who is also a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Nepal - Unified Marxist–Leninist (CPN-UML).

The Vietnam-Nepal Friendship Association will actively help promote connections with Nepali partners, contributing to deepening bilateral cooperation, he stated.

Hung said that the year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Nepal. Many bilateral activities are expected to be held on that occasion.

He added VUFO hopes that the Nepali side will actively organise activities to hasten the establishment of the Nepal-Vietnam Friendship Association in 2024-2025.

For his part, the NPSC Chairman emphasised that the Nepali people admire Vietnam's revolutionary fight for independence led by President Ho Chi Minh, as well as the successes Vietnam has reaped during its national construction and development.

He said he hopes that the collaboration between the two countries will become stronger after the Hanoi-Kathmandu direct flight is launched, particularly in tourism, investment, and trade.

The two sides agreed to continue exchanging information, and discuss specific cooperation options and activities to enhance people-to-people exchanges./.