Party leader receives outgoing Cuban ambassador

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) and outgoing Cuban Ambassador Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen at their meeting in Hanoi on November 7. Photo: VNA The Party leader commended his guest’s significant contributions during his term, particularly the efforts to support the transfer of the Abdala vaccine and send Cuban medical experts to Vietnam in the most challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Lam reiterated Vietnam’s steadfast commitment to doing everything within its capabilities to further expand and deepen the two countries’ traditional solidarity, special friendship, and comprehensive cooperation for the sake of their people, socialism building, as well as global peace, stability, and development.



Reflecting on the substantial achievements of his recent state visit to Cuba, the Party chief highlighted the high-level consensus between the leaders of both Parties and States on cooperation orientations and priority areas such as agriculture, energy, trade, and biotechnology. He expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing progress in collaborative ties between the sides’ ministries and sectors to promptly and effectively implement their priority projects.



Agreeing with his host, the Cuban diplomat emphasised the historic significance of his host's recent visit to Cuba and stated that his country places importance on its trusted relationship with Vietnam.



Cuba is determined to work with Vietnam and grow together, actively carry out high-level bilateral agreements, and organise diverse cooperative activities celebrating the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Year 2025, he added.



On this occasion, the Party General Secretary of Vietnam extended his regards to Cuban leaders through the ambassador and repeated his invitation to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Cuban revolutionary leader General Raul Castro Ruz to visit Vietnam next year to commemorate significant milestones in the nations’ relationship.



The same day, Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, also had a meeting with the Cuban Ambassador./.