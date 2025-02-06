Party leader offers incense to commemorate Hung Kings

Party General Secretary To Lam and his entourage offers incense to commemorate the Hung Kings at Kinh Thien palace within the Hung Kings Temple special national historical relic site in Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam offered incense to commemorate the Hung Kings at Kinh Thien palace within the Hung Kings Temple special national historical relic site in the northern province of Phu Tho on February 5.

The leader and his entourage expressed deep respect and gratitude for the ancestors, embodying the Vietnamese tradition of “when drinking water, remember its source.” They prayed for favourable weather, peace, and happiness for the people and prosperity for the nation.

They pledged to continuously learn, strive for self-improvement, and improve their intellect and professional capabilities to fulfill the important tasks entrusted by the Party, the State, and the people, towards safeguarding the country, and building a thriving nation.

They also vowed to swiftly complete the streamlining of the political system, laying the foundation for the nation to confidently enter into a new era - that of the nation's rise.

The Hung Kings founded the first nation in the history of Vietnam, called Van Lang, in Phong Chau, now Phu Tho province.

Ruling the country through 18 generations (2879–258 BC), the Hung Kings taught locals how to grow wet rice. They chose Nghia Linh Mountain, the highest in the region, to perform rituals devoted to rice and sun deities.

To honour their history, a complex of temples was built on Nghia Linh Mountain, and the tenth day of the third lunar month serves as the national anniversary for the kings.

Rituals worshipping the Hung Kings were recognised as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritages of Humanity in 2012.

The same day, the Party chief and his entourage laid a wreath in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in the bas-relief featuring “Uncle Ho talking to Tien Phong (Pioneer) Brigade at Gieng Temple intersection at the foot of Nghia Linh Mountain.

Meeting and extending Tet greetings to the provincial Party Committee, authorities, and people, the Party leader expressed his hope that Phu Tho will continue to uphold unity and determination, striving to successfully fulfill tasks in 2025, and maintain its double-digit economic growth in the coming years.

He urged the locality to focus on effectively mobilising resources and resolving bottlenecks to boost socio-economic development; and developing transportation infrastructure to ensure smooth connectivity with other provinces, contributing to creating development momentum in the coming time./.