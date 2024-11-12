Party leader of Vietnam holds phone talks with President-elect of US

Party General Secretary To Lam at the phone talks with US President-elect Donald Trump on November 11 evening (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam talked over the phone with President-elect of the US Donald Trump on November 11 evening.



The Party leader congratulated Trump on being elected the 47th President of the US while highly valuing the latter’s contributions to the development of the two countries’ relations.



The two sides discussed the positive results of the Vietnam - US comprehensive strategic partnership over the recent past.



Lam stated that Vietnam is ready to promote the stable and long-term development of the bilateral ties for the sake of the two peoples, as well as for regional and global peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.



The Party chief and the President-elect also looked into some major orientations for fostering the bilateral economic, trade, and investment links in the areas matching their strengths and demand.

Trump expressed his satisfaction with the positive development in the bilateral relations, and affirmed the importance he attaches to the relationship with Vietnam, particularly economic cooperation. He highlighted specific areas of economic and trade collaboration that the US seeks to advance.



The President-elect noted his belief that the Vietnam - US friendship will grow further in the time ahead. He also showed his good impression of the Vietnamese people, recalling his two visits to the Southeast Asian nation.



Trump acknowledged the contributions of the Vietnamese community in the US.



On this occasion, Lam invited Trump to visit Vietnam again. The President-elect accepted the invitation with pleasure, and in turn invited the Party chief to visit the US at an appropriate time./.