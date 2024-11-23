Party chief visits embassy, meets with Vietnamese community in Malaysia

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy and met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Malaysia on November 23.



At the meeting, Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh reported that over 30,000 Vietnamese nationals are currently residing, studying, and working primarily in Malaysia’s western peninsula, including Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor, and Ipoh states. The community is largely united, hardworking, and supportive of one another, adhering to both Vietnamese and Malaysian laws while integrating well into local society.



President of the Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association Tran Thi Chang expressed her hope for continued attention from the Vietnamese Party, State, National Assembly, and Government towards the overseas Vietnamese (OV) communities, including those in Malaysia. She called for the creation of more opportunities for them to invest in and contribute to Vietnam’s development in during the era of the nation's rise. Chang also urged collaboration between Vietnamese and Malaysian authorities to address challenges facing the expats in Malaysia, such as ensuring Vietnamese spouses receive rights comparable to Malaysian citizens.



Lam said during his ongoing official visit, the two nations agreed to upgrade their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening up significant cooperation opportunities as both countries enter a new phase of growth, enhancing the bilateral relations to benefit their people, and contributing to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and economic connectivity.



The Party chief underscored that the Party and State place importance on overseas Vietnamese communities, including those in Malaysia. He affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of caring for these communities and recognising them as an integral part and a vital resource of the nation. Therefore, policies aimed at supporting OV have been issued.



He encouraged the expatriates in Malaysia to comply with local laws and employment contracts, uphold the positive image of Vietnamese people, integrate actively into the host’s society, and contribute to the home country’s development as well as to the bilateral relations.



The General Secretary also urged the Vietnamese Embassy to pay attention to the community’s affairs, swiftly address challenges related to their residence, work, business, and education, assist in improving their legal status, and encourage their integration and contributions./.