Party chief takes ride on Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line

Party General Secretary To Lam rides the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line (metro line No.1) on February 22. Photo: VNA

Accompanying the Party leader were prominent officials including Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the Party Central Committee's Office Le Hoai Trung, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

During his journey from Ben Thanh to Tan Cang station, Lam engaged with passengers who enthusiastically shared their experience using the modern public transit system. Commuters said it helps reduce travel time, meet their travel demand, while improving living quality.

The 19.7-kilometer metro line, connecting downtown HCM City to its eastern gateway, features 14 stations, three underground and 11 elevated, plus a depot. The project, approved in 2007, had a total investment of over 43.7 trillion VND (1.71 billion USD). Construction on the line began in 2012.

Since its official launch on December 22, 2024, the line has served more than 4.6 million passengers. Single-ride fares range from 7,000 to 20,000 VND, contingent upon the distance travelled while monthly passes are available at 300,000 VND, with students eligible for a 50% discount. Free rides are offered to children under six, people who rendered service to the nation, seniors over 60, and individuals with disabilities.

Beyond alleviating traffic congestion in the city centre, the line catalyses urban expansion eastward, contributing to HCM City's sustainable socio-economic development. The municipal People’s Committee sees the system not only as a modern urban transport solution but also a symbol of the city's aspirations for growth, integration, and sustainable development./.