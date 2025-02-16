Party chief requests priority for sci-tech development, digital transformation

Party General Secretary To Lam underlined the need to give priority and encouragement to the advancement of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, noting that related issues raised by legislators should be further studied and incorporated to promptly bring the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 into practice.

Speaking in a group debate within the National Assembly’s 9th extraordinary session on February 15 morning, the Party chief requested the prompt implementation of the NA’s resolution on piloting certain policies to resolve obstacles in scientific and technological development, and innovation activities, stating that it is necessary to address institutional bottlenecks as soon as possible.

He pointed out issues that need to be settled in the Bidding Law, stressing that if the bidding process does not encourage the purchase of high-quality equipment and instead prioritises the cheapest options, Vietnam risks becoming a dumping ground for outdated science and technology.

The General Secretary suggested finding ways to avoid repeating mistakes of other countries in the process of scientific and technological development, noting that some economies have failed to develop in science and technology because they were burdened by outdated investments, struggling to recover capital before being able to innovate and adopt new technologies.

Additionally, he mentioned public investment, private investment, public-public partnerships, and public-private partnerships, emphasising that these relationships must take into account efficiency, avoiding mechanical and rigid approaches.

Regarding tax exemption, the Party chief said incentive policies must be designed in a way that truly encourages development, rather than focusing solely on maximising fees and collections. He added that these policies must be properly reflected in the laws.

To meet development requirements, barriers must be removed, and everyone must work together in the same direction, Lam stressed.

He asked for prompt amendments to the Law on Science and Technology, followed by revisions to other laws to ensure consistency and alignment with practical requirements.

To bring relevant policies into reality, it is important to renew mindset, innovate approaches, and find suitable and effective solutions, the Party leader added./.