Party chief receives outgoing Australian ambassador

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) and outgoing Australian Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski at their meeting in Hanoi on December 23. (Photo: VNA)



Party General Secretary To Lam hosted a reception for outgoing Australian Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski in Hanoi on December 23.

Lauding the diplomat’s efforts, contributions, and successful tenure, marked by the elevation of the two countries’ relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the Party leader affirmed that Australia remains a priority in Vietnam’s foreign diplomacy and an important partner of the country in the region.

He suggested the sides, within the framework of their new relationship status, work on further promoting their political trust and sharing viewpoints on regional and international matters.

Lam thanked the Australian Government for assisting Vietnam across many fields like health, UN peacekeeping operations, climate change response, and energy transition, as well as for facilitating the life of 350,000 Vietnamese Australians. Vietnam aspires to fortify its ties and collaboration with Australia for the sake of their people and for peace and stability in the region and the world, he stated.

For his part, Goledzinowski highlighted Australia’s wish to make greater contributions and offer more support for Vietnam’s development process as well as hope that bilateral relations would grow practically and comprehensively to be on par with their current partnership, particularly in economy, trade, and investment. Many Australian enterprises want to invest in Vietnam in its new era of development, he anticipated.

The diplomat pledged to continue fostering the sound Vietnam-Australian relationship regardless of his future positions./.