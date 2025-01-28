Party chief inspects combat readiness at public security, military units

Party General Secretary To Lam visits officers and soldiers of the Ministry of National Defence and the Air Defense - Air Force Service. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam inspected the on-duty situation and combat readiness at the National Cyber Security Centre under the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cyber Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention, and the Command Centre of the Ministry of National Defence’s Air Defense - Air Force Service in the evening of January 28 – the last day of the lunar year.

At the National Cyber Security Centre, the Party chief extended his New Year greetings to officials and soldiers on duty, while commending the force for detecting and cracking down on a number of major cases of high-tech crime and cyber fraud.

He urged officials and soldiers of the Department of Cyber Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention raise their vigilance to ensure safety and prevent fraudulent activities in cyberspace to ensure that everyone and every family can celebrate Tet.

2025 is an important year, he said, noting criminals are increasingly using modern technologies with more sophisticated fraud methods. He asked the officials and soldiers to continue to promote their past achievements, heighten vigilance, stand ready for all situations, ensure the safety of key national systems as well as be ready to support units, organisations and people to ensure security and safety in cyberspace.

In the current digital transformation age, ensuring national sovereignty in cyberspace is an important, long-term task, a key factor in forming a safe and stable cyberspace for all countries, including Vietnam, he said.

In the evening of the same day, General Secretary To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, visited the Command Centre of the Air Defense - Air Force Service to inspect the on-duty situation and combat readiness and extended New Year greetings to officers and soldiers on duty.

He asked the leaders, officers and soldiers of the Command Centre to firmly grasp the situation, contributing to the protection of national interests, national sovereignty and security. He stressed that the leaders of the Party, the state and the Central Military Commission highly value the spirit of combat readiness, the protection of the sky and the national space sovereignty of the Air Defense - Air Force Service in particular and the Vietnam People’s Army in general.

Emphasising that the Air Defense - Air Force Service is the main force of safeguarding the Fatherland, the first force to become regular, elite and modern, Lam affirmed that the leaders of the Party and State recognise and applaud the achievements made by the Air Defense - Air Force Service. He said he hopes that they will continue to demonstrate their spirit and will, master more modern technical technologies, master space and universe, while continuing to carry out all their missions, especially at the time the country and people are welcoming the traditional Tet.

On this occasion, he presented gifts to officers and soldiers of the two centres./.