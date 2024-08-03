Party Central Committee elects General Secretary

Newly-elected Party Secretary To Lam speaks after his appointment. Photo: Tri Dung/VNA

Politburo member and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam has been elected as General Secretary of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), securing 100% of the approval votes.

The election took place at a meeting in Hanoi on August 3. The meeting was convened by the CPV Central Committee and presided over by Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

In his speech, General Secretary Lam pledged to inherit and uphold the revolutionary achievements made by late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and previous generations of leaders.

He vowed to maintain solidarity and unity and, together with the CPV Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, resolutely lead and direct the entire Party, people and army to accomplish the goals and tasks set forth by the 13th National Party Congress, successfully organise the 14th National Party Congress, and steadfastly advance the nation's development in the new period./.