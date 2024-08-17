Making news
Party Central Committee discusses personnel affairs
The PCC decided to propose personnel and gave opinions so that the Politburo nominates candidates for leadership positions of some state agencies for the 2021-2026 tenure in line with regulations.
The committee elected Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang, member of the PCC, Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, and Minister of Public Security, to the Politburo.
Three others were elected to the PCC Secretariat, namely Nguyen Duy Ngoc, member of the PCC and Chief of the PCC Office; Senior Lieutenant General Trinh Van Quyet, member of the PCC, member of the Central Military Commission’s Standing Board, and Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People’s Army; and Le Minh Tri, member of the PCC, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy./.