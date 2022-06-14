Making news
Paintings by overseas Vietnamese artist showcased in Hanoi
Minh Dam’s exhibit Fantasy on Polish Airs will be running at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc street, Ba Dinh district.
The event includes numerous watercolour paintings of landscapes, streets, and people in Poland, where he has been for many years, as well as a number of other European nations he has visited, as well as Vietnam, where he was born.
Minh said that he had planned to release artworks relating to Poland for a long time.
"This exhibition is dedicated to the country in which I have spent most of my life. It has been 31 years filled with love and peace - and more to go! My watercolours depict what I love about Poland: beauty and peacefulness. I dedicate them to the place that has made me become who I am today”.
Minh disclosed that he hopes that this exhibition would help bring the Polish cultural identity to Vietnam, where he was born.
Expats frequently have a sense of longing for their home country. Like Fryderyk Chopin, he composed his most unique compositions about Poland while residing in France," he said.
"For myself, when I travel to Vietnam, I enjoy introducing Vietnamese people to the beauty, culture, historical significance and unique aspects of Poland. However, whenever I am in Poland, I never forget that I am Vietnamese and make efforts to educate my Polish counterparts about Vietnamese culture and history."
"Bringing these works to Vietnam, I hope that the audience will be able to experience the beauty of Poland through the eyes of a Polish-Vietnamese artist. Hopefully, although the geographical distance between the two countries cannot be changed, the distance between the two cultures and people will get closer."
Artist Minh was born in Hanoi and moved to Poland at the age of 7. He is one of the most influential watercolour painters in Poland. He is also the co-founder of the Polish Watercolor Association.
Minh actively participates in international art competitions and events, as well as opening workshops in Europe and China. In addition, he is involved in the fields of architecture, interior design and photography./.