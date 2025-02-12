OVs in Thailand preserve cultural legacy

The Vietnamese community in Sakaeo province, Thailand has maintained traditional practices, from wearing Ao dai (traditional long dress) during major celebrations to preserving authentic cooking methods, heard a recent meeting between Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Viet Hung and the overseas Vietnamese (OV) as part of the diplomat’s visit to the locality.

According to chairman of the Vietnamese people association in Sakaeo Nguyen Van Tri, the Vietnamese community in Aran district has emerged as a testament to successful cultural preservation and social integration, with the mayor and two deputy mayors of Vietnamese descent.

The Aran town council has approved the construction of a Thailand – Vietnam cultural gateway with a budget of 1.5 million THB (over 44,000 USD) to honour the time-tested friendship between the two countries, he added.

Ambassador Hung expressed his delight at the achievements that the OVs have obtained, including stable lives and economic-political success in the host country. He affirmed that the Party and State have consistently seen the Vietnamese community in foreign countries as an inseparable part of the nation,

He shared updates on Vietnam's socio-economic progress and the strengthening of bilateral relations between Vietnam and Thailand, hoping that the OVs will join hands to build a stronger community.

Hung also had a working session with Sakaeo leaders.

Earlier, he paid a visit to Phuoc Dien, a Vietnamese Buddhist pagoda established in 1834 in Chanthaburi province. The pagoda represents the An Nam Tong Buddhist sect, which has maintained its presence in Thailand for over two centuries.

The pagoda's continued use of Vietnamese in religious ceremonies and its maintenance of traditional rituals exemplifies the harmonious cultural integration supported by the Thai Royal Family and local Buddhist communities./.