OVs in Thailand celebrate Tet, honouring President Ho Chi Minh
Overseas Vietnamese in Thailand have gathered at the President Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Udon Thani province to honour the late leader with traditional offerings and ceremonies as part of their Tet (Lunar New Year) celebrations.
Located in Noong On village, Muang district, the memorial is one of three landmarks commemorating Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities in Thailand during 1928-1929.
On the first day of the Lunar New Year, expatriates, dressed in vibrant ao dai (traditional Vietnamese long dresses), visited the site early to prepare offerings, including sticky rice, boiled chicken, banh chung (glutinous rice cake), and gio lua (Vietnamese pork sausage), alongside fresh flowers and fruits.
Phan Thi Thoa, a Vietnamese expatriate in Udon Thani province, shared her deep respect and gratitude for President Ho Chi Minh, explaining that preparing the offering tray not only helps preserve Vietnamese traditions but also inviting others to enjoy traditional dishes in celebration and unity.
Vu Duy Chinh, another Vietnamese expatriate, reflected on the lasting influence of President Ho Chi Minh, highlighting the President’s contributions from 1928-1929 continue to inspire generations today.
He expressed his excitement about Vietnam’s growth and global integration, pointing out how the country is on the rise and increasingly attracting international investment.
In addition to celebrating Lunar New Year, the Vietnamese community in Udon Thani province also gathers regularly at the memorial to mark President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday on May 19 and Vietnam’s National Day on September 2.
These occasions provide opportunities for the community to strengthen solidarity and maintain a strong connection to their homeland./.