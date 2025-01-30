Overseas Vietnamese look towards homeland

State President Luong Cuong and his spouse attend the “Xuan Que huong” (Homeland Spring) programme 2025 on January 19 in Hanoi. Photo: VNA

The traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival is a special, meaningful, and cherished occasion for Vietnamese people, especially for those living, working and studying abroad to express their love for the homeland.

No matter where they are, overseas Vietnamese (OVs) always look toward their homeland, showing their hope for the country’s prosperous development in a new era - the era of the nation’s rise.

Ngo Bich Thuy, President of the Vietnamese Women's Association in Austria, shared her honour, happiness, and deep emotion to attend the “Xuan Que huong” (Homeland Spring) programme 2025 for the first time, which featured meaningful and human activities.

Themed “Vietnam Rising in a New Era,” the programme contributes to fostering connections between Vietnamese people living abroad and their homeland.

Thuy said the association has been operating under the principle of connecting with the homeland and preserving national cultural identity through such activities as organising Vietnamese language courses and building libraries of Vietnamese books.

“During the Lunar New Year, we gather together to make Chung cake (square sticky rice cake), and the children really enjoy it,” Thuy said.

Dang Trung Phuoc, President of the Canada-Vietnam Association, couldn't hide his excitement and pride as he welcomed the Lunar New Year. Phuoc, who has lived far from the homeland since 1972, showed his surprise and joy at the changes, development, and prosperity of the country.

As the only OV representative from New Caledonia attending the “Xuan Que Huong” programme, Dinh Jean-Pierre said he was deeply moved to attend the ceremony to announce the Prime Minister's decision to recognise the three cars that were used to serve President Ho Chi Minh from 1954 to 1969 as national treasures.

One of these cars is Peugeot 404 – a gift from Vietnamese expatriates in New Caledonia and Vanuatu (former names of archipelagoes in Oceania) to President Ho Chi Minh in March 1964.

According to Jean- Pierre, the car is not only a testament to a historical period but also strongly affirms the vitality of national solidarity. No matter where they are or what stage of life they are in, Vietnamese expatriates always remain deeply connected to their homeland.

For Do Duc Khoi, a Vietnamese expatriate in Thailand, the programme offers a chance for OVs to reunite with each other, return to their homeland, and enjoy warm moments together.

Sharing the same view, Dinh Huong Cuong, R&D Division Manager in the Sea Water Chemical Institute in Japan, who is also Vice President of the Vietnamese Association in Fukuoka, said that returning home to celebrate Tet is always a sacred tradition for every Vietnamese. For those far from the homeland, it is even more meaningful.

The country is growing more prosperous, leaving a lasting impression on those living abroad, Cuong said, adding the Party and State have increasingly prioritised initiatives addressing the concerns and needs of overseas Vietnamese communities.

Vietnam's diplomatic missions abroad have maintained strong connections with the Vietnamese community in the host countries, organising numerous exchange programmes, and making efforts to preserve the Vietnamese language and cultural identity within the diaspora.

Party and State leaders consistently encourage and recognise achievements made by the Vietnamese community and individuals, while also listening to their suggestions, aspirations, and initiatives, he said.

Building on its socio-economic achievements in 2024, Vietnam is poised to achieve breakthroughs and significant progress across all sectors in the coming years, Cuong said, noting that alongside citizens at home, over six million Vietnamese expatriates will play a vital role in the nation’s ascent./.