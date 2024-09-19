Overseas Vietnamese in France, Cuba raise funds for Yagi-hit victims

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang meets with representatives of Vietnamese associations in Paris and many other localities in France such as Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, and Grenoble to call for support to people affected by Typhoon Yagi. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassies in France and Cuba on September 18 called on overseas Vietnamese in the host countries to raise funds to support people who were affected by Typhoon Yagi and subsequent floods and landslides in the homeland.

The move came following the appeal of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee.

At a hybrid meeting with representatives of Vietnamese associations in Paris and many other localities in France such as Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, and Grenoble, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang called on Vietnamese organisations, associations, business community, overseas Vietnamese and international friends to join hands in assisting typhoon-hit victims.

Reviewing the damage caused by the typhoon and its subsequent floods and landslides, Thang also acknowledged the solidarity and sending of condolences from international friends, especially the French Government, organisations and people.

The Vietnamese Embassy, agencies and organisations and French friends has raised nearly 2 billion VND (over 81,100 USD) to support victims in the home country.

Meanwhile, Jerome Tham, a representative of the Association of Vietnamese in France (UGVF), announced that a week ago, the association launched a donation campaign to support the typhoon victims. It has so far received about 15,000 Euros, of which 10,000 Euros have been sent to the VFF.

President of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association (AAFV) Nguyen Hai Nam said that as soon as he received information about the heavy damage caused by the typhoon, AAFV called for donations from its members.

Nguyen Phan Bao Thuy, President of the Union of Vietnamese Youths and Students in France (UEVF), announced that the union proactively called on partners and members to deliver support to people in typhoon-hit areas, particularly the northern province of Lao Cai which was among hardest-hit localities.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba launched a fund-raising campaign on the same day.

Ambassador Le Quang Long called on the business community and overseas Vietnamese in Cuba and other countries in the Caribbean region to help the victims overcome this difficult time./.