Over 600 dishes introduced to foodies at festival in HCM City

Over 600 dishes are introduced to foodies at the festival in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)

The Food Festival Saigontourist Group 2025 opened on March 27 at Van Thanh Tourist area in Binh Thanh district of Ho Chi Minh City, featuring over 600 regional dishes from across Vietnam.

Organised by the Saigontourist Group in collaboration with various partners, the event gathered leading hotels, resorts, and restaurants within its network, alongside renowned culinary brands.

This year’s festival highlights key Vietnamese ingredients such as rice, tropical fruits, and One Commune-One Product (OCOP) products, while promoting green and wellness-focused cuisine.

In addition to food offerings, visitors can enjoy traditional performances, including water puppetry, hat boi (classical drama), ethnic musical showcases, street magic, folk games, and craft village demonstrations. A marketplace reflecting Vietnam’s highland fairs is also recreated.

Marking the launch of the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tiên metro line, an entrance has been added at Van Thanh metro station, facilitating access for local residents and tourists. The area also features a floating market, representing the cultural identity of the Mekong Delta.

According to Saigontourist Group General Director Truong Duc Hung, the festival aims to celebrate Vietnam’s rich culinary heritage while promoting the country’s cultural and tourism appeal. It is part of a series of activities to celebrate the company’s 50th founding anniversary (1975–2025).

The festival runs until March 30./.