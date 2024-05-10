The ministry has called upon the company to take appropriate actions regarding the issued certificates.



The MoET revealed it had been investigating the collusion to administer exams and grant foreign language proficiency certificates by the IDP, which shares ownership of the IELTS exam in Vietnam.

According to the findings, between January 1 and December 31, 2022, the education company organised IELTS Test Report Form exams for 67,195 individuals and issued 66,153 IELTS certificates.



However, from January 1 to November 11, 2022, the company was not authorised to do so.



Specifically, from January 1 to September 9, 2022, the company organised 458 exams in over 30 localities, and issued around 46,600 IELTS certificates.



From September 10 to November 16, 2022, the company arranged 100 on-site exams and several other online exams in Hanoi, HCM City and Đà Nẵng, issuing nearly 9,600 certificates.

The company has issued more than 56,200 IELTS certificates in total without the ministry’s approval.



At the time, the exam fee was around 4.6 million VND (180.87 USD).



The ministry has clearly delineated this responsibility to the Director of IDP Education Company./.

