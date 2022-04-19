Over 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-12 allocated

The additional doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were donated by the Australian government to provinces and centrally-run cities to vaccinate children aged from 5 to under 12 years old.



Together with 921,600 doses distributed on April 14, the institute has allocated more than 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate the target group.



Of the amount, Ho Chi Minh City will receive 193,800 doses and Hanoi will get 104,000 doses. The others will come to such provinces as Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Quang Ninh.



As of April 18, a total of 19,526 doses had been administered to children of the age group. The injection of the second shots for the kids is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of this year./.