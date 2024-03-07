Over-200kg bomb successfully deactivated in Hung Yen

The bomb is moved from Luoc River in Tien Lu district, Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)



The bomb, about 160cm in length and about 30cm in diameter, was discovered by a fisherman while he was fishing on Luoc River in Thien Phien commune in the province’s Tien Lu district.

Be informed of the bomb, and the commune’s military command sent officers to examine, seal off the site, and report to higher authorities.



Sappers from the Hung Yen province’s Military Command moved the bomb to the riverside area in Khoai Chau district to deactivate it in line with regulations./.