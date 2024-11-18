Making news
Over 13,500 runners take part in Ha Long Bay Heritage Marathon
More than 13,500 runners, including over 1,300 international athletes from 55 countries, took part in the Ha Long Bay Heritage Marathon on November 17.
This marks the 10th season since the Ha Long Heritage Marathon first graced Vietnam in 2014.
Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Quang Ninh province Nguyen Thanh Tung emphasised the significance of the marathon. “The Ha Long Bay Heritage Marathon is a key event that showcases our commitment to promoting socio-economic development in the province. We aim to inspire a nationwide movement towards fitness, following the legacy of Uncle Ho. Through this marathon, we not only boost our local economy but also foster a deep appreciation for the beauty and spirit of Quang Ninh,” he said.
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tri, General Director of DHA Vietnam, the race organiser, echoed this sentiment, stating: “The unwavering support from the leaders of Quang Ninh province and Ha Long city has been instrumental in the marathon's sustainable growth. This year's increase in participants compared to 2023 reflects the race's allure and its vital role in enhancing the economic, cultural, and tourism landscape of the region.”
Notably, the Ha Long Bay Heritage Marathon has been recognised by Runner's World UK Magazine as one of the 50 most beautiful courses in the world, adhering to AIMS standards. This year, it proudly served as the closing event of the 24th AIMS World Congress - the first of its kind held in Vietnam. This occasion presented a unique opportunity to spotlight local tourism and elevate Ha Long-Quang Ninh’s standing on the global marathon stage, reinforcing Vietnam's image as an enticing international destination for sports and tourism./.