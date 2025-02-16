Over 106,000 dilapidated houses removed nationwide

Provinces and cities across the country have supported the replacement of 106,189 temporary and dilapidated houses, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs has informed.



Of the total, 61,557 houses have been inaugurated, while construction of 44,632 new homes have commenced.

Notably, 8,560 houses have been built or repaired for families with revolutionary contributions, of which 3,754 were completed and 4,806 others under construction.



Under two national target programmes, 51,970 houses have been built or repaired, including 32,687 houses completed and 19,283 under construction.

Additionally, 45,659 houses have been built or repaired under the campaign to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses, with 20,543 under construction and 25,116 completed.



In the Mekong Delta region alone, 4,017 houses have been supported, including 1,820 in Soc Trang, 843 in Ca Mau, and 876 in Dong Thap.



The ministry also reported that 58 localities have established provincial-level steering committee for the campaign, with five provinces and cities - Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau having fully accomplished the target with no temporary or dilapidated houses.

At the district level, 589 out of 600 steering committees have been formed, with only Dien Bien province yet to complete its establishment of district-level steering committees. Meanwhile, 7,674 out of 8,477 commune-level committees have been established, with 11 localities still working to finalise their structures.



As of February 14, 48 localities have issued regulations, while nine remain pending. Additionally, 33 localities have approved housing needs, with 59 out of 63 provinces having implemented plans.

This nationwide campaign reflects Vietnam’s commitment to improving living conditions and addressing housing difficulties for needy people across the country./.