Making news
Outstanding ethnic minority students, youths honoured
Outstanding ethnic minority students and young people were honoured at a ceremony co-organised by the Government's Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, the Ministry of Education and Training, and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee in Hanoi on September 28.
Addressing the event, Minister-Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Hau A Lenh stressed that education - training is the foremost national policy and a cause of the Party, the State, and the entire people, serving as a crucial foundation for solidarity, mutual respect, and support for shared development among ethnic groups.
With the Party and State's special attention, education in ethnic minority and mountainous areas has seen remarkable progress, with the network of schools and classrooms in those areas continuously developing, he noted.
This year, the annual commendation ceremony honoured 125 students and youths from 33 ethnic minority groups nationwide who excel in academics and sports at national and international events, along with in their careers and startups.
Their achievements demonstrate the effectiveness of the policies on socio-economic development in ethnic minority areas in general, and on education and training in these regions across the country in particular, Lenh stated.
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh praised and congratulated the honourees on their excellent achievements. He also commended the high sense of responsibility and fruitful contributions by teachers, parents, authorities at all levels, sectors, and organisations to encouraging and caring for the students throughout their learning process.
He asked the honourees to maintain their will, nurture great aspirations, strive to overcome all difficulties and challenges, improve self-awareness and sense of discipline, broaden their vision, and acquire knowledge from both books and the real life while sharing experience with and helping their friends to progress together.
This year's ceremony was the 11th held since 2013 to honour exemplary ethnic minority students and youths, showing the Party and State's attention to training and fostering talents to develop high-quality human resources in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, thus contributing to the nation's development. As many as 1,317 people have received commendation so far./.