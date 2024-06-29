Opera stars to descend on Hanoi for "The First Sounds of Love" concert

Violinist Bui Cong Duy

Classical music lovers in Hanoi will be offered a treat as world-renowned artists Katherine Jenkins and Giuseppe Gipali headline the special concert "The First Sounds of Love" on July 10, which coincides with the first anniversary of the Ho Guom Opera House.

Joining Gipali on stage will be his wife, singer Meni Ardita. Gipali himself boasts a prestigious career, having graced the stages of renowned opera houses worldwide, including the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, Teatro La Fenice, London's Covent Garden, and the Sydney Opera House. He is a frequent collaborator with esteemed conductors and artists.

With a powerful and resonant tenor voice, Gipali consistently takes on leading roles in renowned operas. His talent was recognised in 2003 when he emerged victorious at Plácido Domingo's prestigious Operalia competition.

Sharing the stage will be the classical superstar Katherine Jenkins, honoured by Classic FM as the "Best-selling Classical Artist of the Century".

Jenkins' meteoric rise began in 2003 with a performance at Westminster Cathedral commemorating the 25th anniversary of Pope John Paul II's papacy. Since then, she has consistently received accolades and invitations to perform for dignitaries, including popes, prime ministers and royalty.

A favourite of the British royal family, Jenkins was invited to sing "God Save the Queen" at Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee. Beyond her classical superstardom, she is known for her versatility, with numerous crossover hits and impressive classical album sales. With a frequent presence on television and in films, she has also showcased her talents as an advisor, dancer, actress and presenter.

Her dedication to music extends far beyond the stage, earning her the title of "National Treasure" in the UK for her significant charitable efforts. In 2013, she was further honoured by Prince Charles, then the Prince of Wales, with the Order of the British Empire for her contributions to music and charity.

For the first time, the Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra and the Saigon Pops Orchestra will join forces on stage. Violinist Bui Cong Duy and the Green Wind Choir will further elevate the artistic experience, all under the masterful direction of conductor Tran Nhat Minh.

Since its inauguration a year ago, the Ho Guom Opera House has established itself as a vibrant cultural hub, hosting nearly 50 art performances and events that featured a wide range of prominent international artists, including saxophonist Kenny G, violinist Caroline Campbell, pianist Anna Polonsky, singer Katy Perry, baritone Vladislav Sulimsky, and artists from the Royal Opera of Versailles. Notably, the venue was also recognised as one of the top 10 opera houses globally by the World Travel Awards./.