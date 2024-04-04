No Vietnamese casualties reported in Taiwan earthquakes: office

Buildings are damaged in Hualien, a city on the eastern coast of Taiwan (China) due to the earthquakes. (Photo: AP)

There has not been any information on casualties related to Vietnamese people in strong earthquakes and aftershocks that hit Taiwan (China) on April 3, according to the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the office to quickly contact local authorities and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Taiwan to get information and promptly respond to the situation. At the same time, the ministry has also instructed Vietnamese representative agencies in Japan and the Philippines to prepare citizen protection plans as the governments of these countries issued tsunami warnings.

Implementing the ministry's directions, Vietnamese representative agencies in relevant areas will continue to closely follow the situation, keep contact with the Vietnamese communities’ contact persons, and be ready to deploy citizen protection measures if needed.

Vietnamese citizens who need help can contact the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei at +886 933262836 or the citizen protection hotline of the ministry's Consular Department at +84 981 84 84 84./.