No reports of Vietnamese victims in China's major earthquake

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

There have been no reports of Vietnamese citizens as casualties in a recent devastating earthquake in Tibet, China, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on January 9.

At the ministry's regular press in Hanoi, Hang said, according to the latest information from the Vietnamese Embassy in China, the earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.8, occurred on January 7 in Dingri, Shigatse city, Tibet (China), left hundreds of people dead and injured.

Under the direction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Embassy in China has been working with local authorities to monitor the situation, verify whether any Vietnamese citizens were affected and prepare timely support plans if needed. However, as of now, there have been no reports of Vietnamese citizens being victims in this earthquake, Hang said.

The embassy continues to coordinate closely with local authorities in Tibet to monitor the situation and is prepared to provide support and protection if any Vietnamese citizens are affected, she added.



The spokeswoman asked Vietnamese citizens who are in need of urgent assistance to contact the Consular Protection Hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the hotline of the Vietnamese Embassy in China.

Regarding the capsizing of a ferry off the western coast of Seosan, Chungcheongnam province, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on December 31 last year, Hang said this accident resulted in many fatalities, including one Vietnamese citizen.



Upon receiving the information, the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK closely coordinated with local authorities, the dispatch company and the victim's family to provide support with posthumous procedures.

The embassy is continuing to work closely with local authorities during search and rescue operations and is ready to take necessary measures to support and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens, she said. /.