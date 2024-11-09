Making news
No fishing vessels of Kien Giang infringe foreign waters in two months
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang recorded no fishing vessels infringing foreign waters in September and October, attributable to strict law enforcement and settlement of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing cases.
This result is an encouraging sign, indicating progress in Kien Giang’s combat against IUU fishing, said Le Huu Toan, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The province is pressing on with concerted solutions to the problem. Particularly, it is ramping up efforts to thoroughly deal with unregistered, unexamined, and unlicensed vessels before November 15 so as to prepare for a working session with an inspection delegation from the European Commission (EC), he noted.
On the national fisheries database (VNfishbase), 98.7% of the registered fishing vessels of Kien Giang have had their owners’ identity information and telephone numbers updated.
Implementing anti-IUU fishing measures, the province has been striving to early detect and prevent violating vessels and fishermen, especially those working illegally in foreign waters. In particular, authorities have been keeping watch on fishing boats via vessel monitoring systems (VMS) around the clock, stringently handling cases of VMS disconnection for over 10 days, and dealing with vehicles crossing the marine boundary.
Supervision has been tightened to ensure vessels at least 15 metres long have sufficient documentation and functional VMS while operating. Authorities have properly carried out the certification of seafood origin. Companies exporting fishery products to Europe have also been examined to ensure they meet requirements.
Besides, communications have been increased among local fishermen to raise their awareness of IUU fishing and sustainable fisheries development, especially in coastal and insular localities like Rach Gia, Phu Quoc, Ha Tien, Hon Dat, An Minh, and Kien Hai.
Authorities have also called on the public, including fishermen, to denounce wrongdoings and not to lend a hand to IUU fishing activities.
Vietnam has been working hard to carry out the EC’s recommendations about IUU fishing prevention and control, towards the goal of having the EC's “yellow card” lifted.
The EC issued a “yellow card” warning for Vietnam in this regard in 2017. The "yellow card" is followed by a "green card" if the problem is resolved or a "red card" if it is not. A “red card” may lead to a ban on aquatic exports to the EU./.