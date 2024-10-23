Making news
Nha Trang bay marine ecosystem records positive recovery
The marine ecosystem of the Nha Trang bay in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa has gradually shown positive recovery after more than 1.5 years implementing concerted solutions under a masterplan to preserve and restore coral reefs there.
Sea turtles were spotted in the bay in early October, marking a significant milestone for marine conservation efforts in the bay, according to the Nha Trang Bay Management Board.
Provincial authorities have designated protection areas, prohibiting fishing and suspending diving activities to protect coral reefs.
According to Dam Hai Van, vice director of the board, the agency’s recent surveys of the core waters of Nha Trang bay have shown an increasing number of marine species returning, with marine life such as fish and turtles gradually diversifying.
In the waters of the bay, coral growth has shown many positive signs, with some areas reaching a 5% coverage.
Surveys of ecosystems in the Lo river - Cu Hin and Hon Lao – Luong Son areas show preliminary results indicating that the natural substrate for coral recovery covers a large area, with some species beginning to establish and develop well.
To have a comprehensive scientific basis, the board is currently taking steps to collaborate with experts to survey the current state of coral reefs in these areas, thus proposing solutions and management and conservation plans in the time to come, Van said.
He said that it is necessary to have comprehensive environmental protection solutions from manpower and resources to policy mechanisms, in order to promote biodiversity and restore the marine environment in the bay.
Nha Trang Bay is one of the most beautiful in the world. It covers nearly 250 km2 and is one of the 16 marine protected areas in the country. It is home to many coral reefs and some of the most diverse ecosystems in Vietnam. Decades ago, turtles frequently came to lay eggs on coastal beaches and several islands.
To further support the recovery of the sea turtle population, the bay management board has proposed establishing a protection zone at Bai Ban, a known breeding ground for these creatures./.