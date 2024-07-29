Making news
New stamps depict national ceramic treasures
The stamps, launched by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Post Corporation, aims to continue honouring and introducing the special and unique values of national treasures to the public.
The set consists of four stamps measuring 37x37mm and designed by Nguyen Du, a painter at Vietnam Post. They feature some ceramic artefacts among national treasures, namely the Dau Ram ceramic vase, the collection of Long Thanh terracotta vases, the Nhon Thanh ceramic vase, and the brown-flower ceramic jar.
The Dau Ram ceramic vase is believed to date back to the late period of the Phung Nguyen Civilisation, over 3,000 years ago. Discovered in 1998 at the Dau Ram archaeological site in Hoang Tan commune of Quang Yen town, northern Quang Ninh province, this unique item, in the shape of a bamboo papoose, is currently displayed at the Quang Ninh Museum. It was recognised as a national treasure in December 2018.
The Long Thanh terracotta vase collection comprises 18 objects found at the Long Thanh relic site in central Quang Ngai province. They hold special artistic values and reflect the skillfulness of humans in the Sa Huynh Civilisation (1,000 BC - late the second century AD) as well as the development of the terracotta craft then. The objects are preserved at the Quang Ngai General Museum and were recognised as part of national treasure in December 2018.
The Nhon Thanh ceramic vase was unearthed at the Nhon Thanh archaeological site in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho. It is the most intact vase with a spout dating back to the Oc Eo Civilisation (the first – seventh centuries AD). It shows the ceramic making skillfulness, the unique aesthetic sense, and the confluence of culture of Oc Eo-era humans in the Mekong Delta with the Indian culture in the mid-first millennium. Kept at the Can Tho Museum, this artefact was listed as a national treasure in December 2018.
Meanwhile, the brown-flower ceramic jar was discovered at the temple relic site of the Tran Dynasty, dating back the 13th - 14th centuries, in northern Nam Dinh province. The lotus-patterned jar is being preserved at the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi. It was named a national treasure in December 2016.
The new stamps are available from now until June 30, 2026./.