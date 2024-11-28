Making news
New milestone in Vietnam – Russia economic training cooperation
The first meeting of the Vietnamese and Russian economic universities association was held in Moscow on November 26.
Established on September 10, the association aims to develop collaboration between higher education institutions of both countries as well as coordinate research projects and potential cooperation programmes. The Rector of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation (FU) and the Chairman of the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) Council are the co-chairs of the association.
Nikolai Kudriavtsev, Deputy Director of the Department of International Cooperation under Russia's Ministry of Education, highlighted the robust educational relationship between the two countries. Russia annually provided 1,000 scholarships to Vietnamese students and approximately 3,000 Vietnamese students studying in the country in the 2022-2023 academic year.
Meanwhile, FU Rector Stanislav Prokofiev emphasised that the goal of the association is to deliver enhanced bilateral collaboration that the leaders of the two countries reached consensus on during President Vladimir Putin's visit to Vietnam in June 2023.
The initiative seeks to concretise specific results in scientific research collaboration, cultural understanding, and linguistic exchange, he said, expressing his hope that joining in the association will help education establishments improve their training quality while contributing to the development of the Vietnam – Russia relations.
For his part, UEH Council Chairman Nguyen Dong Phong described the association as a strategic step that is not merely an expansion of resources but also a platform to address global challenges through education and research cooperation.
He said he hopes that the event will serve as an important foundation to deepen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
At the event, leaders from the UEH, Banking Academy of Vietnam, University of Economics and Business under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, and Hanoi Financial and Banking University signed Memoranda of Understanding to join the association.
Ural State Economics University, Rostov State University of Economics and the Russian Foreign Trade Academy were also welcomed as new members./.