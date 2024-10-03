Making news
New bee species discovered in Ha Tinh province
The newly identified species, named Pasites vuquang Tran, Engel, and L.T.P. Nguyen, 2024, belongs to the Pasites genus of the Ammobatini tribe and the Apidae family, commonly known as honeybees.
This discovery came from a 2023 research initiative conducted by the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.
The Pasites genus is notable for its parasitic nature and wide distribution, spanning regions from South Africa and Madagascar to northern and southern Asia.
The genus is easily recognised by its shiny, densely punctured exoskeleton and a uniquely deep, narrow notch on the eighth abdominal segment. These distinguishing features help scientists classify the new species.
This discovery marks the first recorded presence of both the Ammobatini tribe and the Pasites genus in Vietnam, underscoring the rich yet fully unexplored biodiversity of the country.
The Vu Quang National Park is already known as a biodiversity hotspot in Vietnam, home to numerous rare and endangered species. Located within a globally significant ecological zone, the park plays a critical role in preserving both national and global biodiversity./.