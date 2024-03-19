Netherlands ready to assist Vietnam in sustainable sand mining, water management  

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh (R) and Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers at the meeting in Hanoi on March 18. (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh on March 18 had a working session with visiting Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers, who expressed his country’s readiness to assist Vietnam in offshore sand mining, groundwater management, and mineral exploitation.