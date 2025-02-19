Nearly 9,000 blood units collected at red spring festival

Blood donors at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion. (Photo: VNA)

As many as 8,928 blood units were donated at the Xuan hong (Red spring) blood donation festival that ran from February 8 to 16 at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT).

First launched in 2008 to address post-Tet blood shortages, the festival expanded nationwide in 2010 under the direction of the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation Campaign. Over 17 editions, the festival has attracted hundreds of thousands of donors across the nation, with the Hanoi event – hosted by the institute – collecting nearly 120,000 blood units.

This represents the largest annual blood donation drive at the start of each Lunar New Year, embodying compassion and human kindness.

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Ha Thanh, NIHBT Director, transcending being merely a blood donation activity, the festival creates a portrait of love where each donated drop carries a story and hope. It is also the place where people can feel the power of compassion as well as the connection between people and between the hearts that beat as one.

Previously, during the nine day Tet holiday, the NIHBT’s blood donation point remained open and welcomed 2,019 people, donating blood and platelets. Hundreds of medical staff from the institute also donated blood during their shifts during and after the holiday.

The next drive will be held nationwide to mark the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Physician's Day (February 27), the series of White Blouse - Pink Heart blood donation events./.