National Year of Biodiversity Restoration 2024 closes in Quang Nam

In his closing speech, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Thai Binh reflected on activities held nationwide throughout the year, noting that about 40 events and activities took place in Quang Nam from March-December 2024, engaging various sectors and communities across different scales.

Among them were the opening ceremony, international events such as a biodiversity exhibition and an international conference on the conservation and promotion of wetland ecosystem values in Dam river, Tam Ky city; a rally supporting the wildlife action campaign and a dialogue on cross-border wildlife protection cooperation with the Lao province of Sekong.

Launched on March 16, the year kicked off with a biodiversity exhibition that visually represented the intricate relationship between nature and humans. It welcomed incumbent and former Party and State leaders, along with 1,700 visitors, including 31 delegations comprising nearly 700 teachers and students.

Additionally, the first provincial-level biodiversity museum in Vietnam was inaugurated, which has since welcomed 82 groups and nearly 1,500 guests. Throughout the year, a number of national and provincial-level seminars and forums were also held, offering innovative solutions to sustainable economic development in tandem with biodiversity preservation and environment protection.

At the closing ceremony, certificates of merit were also awarded to organisations and individuals in recognition of their contributions to the success of the year-long initiative.

On this occasion, the provincial authorities also announced the establishment of the Cu Lao Cham Nature Reserve in Hoi An city. Several key initiatives were also unveiled, including the recognition of the ancient Roi Mat tree as a heritage tree, tree planting for ecosystem restoration, fish release for aquatic resource regeneration in Dam river, and the certification of the Tra Linh medicinal station as a biodiversity conservation facility for Ngọc Linh ginseng./.