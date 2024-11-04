National target programmes – key to development of ethnic-inhabited areas

Many inter-village and inter-commune roads are built in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum. (Photo: VNA)

The effective implementation of national target programmes is considered key to improve the quality of life for ethnic minority groups in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, which make up 55% of the locality's population.

Through the programmes, ethnic-inhabited areas in the province got a facelift, demonstrating the strong solidarity and cohesion among ethnic groups, who have great faith in the leadership of the Party and the State in development efforts.

A Bray from Xop commune, Dak Glei district, said thanks to the effective investment of the Party and the State, concrete has been used to secure roads in the locality making it easier for locals to promote trade and economic development, contributing to stable livelihoods.

The living conditions of people in Mo Rai, a border commune of Sa Thay District, have been difficult due to the lack of a well-developed transportation system. Local households relied on agricultural production.

With support policies, investment, and support from the Party and the State, infrastructure facilities in the commune have gradually improved. Residents have received assistance in developing economic models, contributing to increasing incomes.

Kon Tum currently has 50 out of its 85 communes meeting the criteria for new-style rural area building. By the end of 2023, the total number of poor households in the locality was 10,220, accounting for 6.84%.

To further promote socioeconomic development in ethnic-inhabited areas, provincial authorities are set to reduce the rate of poor households in ethnic minority and mountainous areas to 4%.

A Kieu, a reputable person in Dak Duc commune, Ngoc Hoi district, said he regularly mobilises local people to join efforts in implementing the criteria for new-style rural area building, effectively using support resources to develop the economy, improve living standards, and move towards sustainable poverty alleviation.

Head of the provincial Ethnic Minorities Committee Dinh Quoc Tuan said the agency will focus on leadership and direction, promoting the role of members in the steering committee for national target programmes of the province, and mobilising the entire political system and people to effectively implement the programmes.

Attention will be paid to inspection activities and removal of difficulties to speed up the disbursement of capital for projects and sub-projects, aiming to complete all set goals, he noted.

The locality will also concentrate on improving the effectiveness of vocational training for agricultural labourers and the use of scientific and technical advancements in production activities to improve the livelihoods of ethnic minority communities, Tuan went on./.