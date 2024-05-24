National park releases rare wild animals back to the wild

The released animals are all on the list of endangered, precious, and rare animal species. (Photo: VNA)

Specifically, the wild animals released were three pig-tailed macaques (Macaca leonina), a northern yellow-headed box turtle, a keeled box turtle (Cuora mouhotii), an oldham’s leaf turtle (Cyclemys oldhamii), a wild cat, two pygmy lorises (Nycticebus pygmaeus), a palm civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus), four civet cats (Viverricula indica), two earth pythons, and one hoary bamboo rat (Rhizomys pruinosus).



The animals are all on the list of endangered, precious, and rare animal species in Decree No. 84/2021/ND-CP of the Government on management of endangered forest plants and animals and implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

They were taken from the Hanoi Wildlife Rescue Centre to the rescue centre under the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board where they were cared for and rehabilitated to restore their natural behaviour before being released back into nature./.