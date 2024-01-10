National Day of Cuba celebrated in Can Tho

Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)



The Can Tho municipal Union of Friendship Organisations, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City, held a ceremony in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 9 to mark the 65th anniversary of the National Day of Cuba (January 1).



In his speech, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien recalled that the year 2023 saw several important anniversaries in bilateral relations, including the 60th founding anniversary of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam, the predecessor of the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Association, and the 50th year since Leader Fidel Castro visited Vietnam for the first time and travelled to the liberated area in southern Vietnam when the war in Vietnam was at a fierce time.

Vietnam will always bear in mind the whole-hearted support that Cuba has given to Vietnam during the struggle for national independence, he said, and affirmed Can Tho's commitment to actively initiating practical cooperation activities aimed at strengthening ties with Cuba and its localities.



He emphasised the crucial role played by the municipal Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association in serving as a bridge to reinforce the long-standing friendship between the two nations.



Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ariadne Feo Labrada, for her part, expressed hope for the growing bilateral relationship, manifested through cultural exchanges and activities promoting trade and investment.



She pledged to facilitate connectivity between localities of the two countries, citing ongoing cooperation in crucial areas such as agriculture, biotechnology, health care, consumer goods, tourism infrastructure, hotel management, and construction materials./.

