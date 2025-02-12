National Assembly convenes 9th extraordinary session

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man delivered an opening speech at the session.

Prior to the ceremony, the legislature held a preparatory session, during which Le Quang Tung, a member of the NA Standing Committee, NA General Secretary, and Chairman of the NA Office, presented a report on explanations and adjustments regarding the proposed agenda for the session. The lawmakers then discussed the report and voted to approve the agenda.

During the 8-day session, the legislators will review and pass the drafts of the revised law on amendments and supplements to the Law on organisation of the NA, the revised Law on organisation of the Government, and the revised Law on promulgation of legal documents.

Other drafts to be mulled over and approved include several NA resolutions on state apparatus restructuring issues, the organisation of NA agencies, the number of members in the 15th NA’s Standing Committee, and the Government’s organisational structure and the number of members of the Government in the NA’s 15th term.

The legislature will also opine and make decisions on personnel matters within its jurisdiction.

Additionally, the session will focus on key economic and infrastructure issues, including adjustments to the country’s 2025 socio-economic development plan, targeting a GDP growth rate of at least 8%. The NA will discuss and make decisions regarding its resolutions concerning the pilot implementation of policies to resolve challenges in science, technology, and innovation as well as of special mechanisms for urban railway development in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Other matters on the agenda cover an investment policy for Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong railway project, special investment mechanisms for Ninh Thuan nuclear power project, an investment option for increasing charter capital of the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) from 2024 to 2026, and emergency measures for the renovation and reconstruction of the presidential office headquarters at No. 2 Le Thach, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi./.