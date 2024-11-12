Making news
NA’s eighth session: Issues on health, information and communications tabled
The Q&A session will be broadcast live on the Vietnam Television, Radio the Voice of Vietnam, and National Assembly TV channels.
The Minister of Health will clear up questions on issues related to the health sector.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and Communications will answer queries on solutions to improve the quality of press activities in the current period of social media boom, especially the role of revolutionary press in promoting socio-economic development; management of advertising activities in the press and online environment; investment, development and improvement of the quality of telecommunications infrastructure, especially in remote and ethnic minority areas.
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc; the Ministers of Planning and Investment, Finance, Agriculture and Rural Development, Culture - Sports and Tourism, Science and Technology, and Public Security; and Chairperson of the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs are expected to participate in this session.
On behalf of the Government, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will clarify issues related to the Government's operations and directly answer questions from NA deputies at the end of the Q&A sitting.
After that, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man will deliver a speech to wrap up this session.
In the remaining time of the afternoon session, the legislature will vote to approve the Resolution on the Socio-Economic Development Plan for 2025; and listen to a report and a verification report on adjusting the investment policy of the Long Thanh International Airport Project in Resolution No. 94/2015/QH13 of the National Assembly./.