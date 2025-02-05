NA Standing Committee to convene 42nd session on February 5

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the closing of the NA Standing Committee's 41st session. (Photo: VNA)

The 42nd session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to take place over two and a half days, beginning on February 5, at the NA building in Hanoi, according to the NA Office.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man will deliver opening remarks and take turns with the Vice Chairpersons to chair discussions.

During the session, the committee will debate the Law on Government Organisation (revised); a draft NA resolution on the organisational structure of the Government for the 15th NA tenure; another draft NA resolution on the number of Government members for the 15th tenure; the draft Law on Local Administration Organisation (revised); and the draft Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents (revised).

At the same time, the committee will give opinions on a draft NA resolution addressing legal issues related to the restructuring of the political system's organisational apparatus; the draft Law on amendments to the Law on NA Organisation; a draft NA resolution on the organisational structure of NA specialised agencies; a draft NA resolution on the number of members in the 15thh NA Standing Committee (revised); a NA Standing Committee's draft resolution on the specific functions, duties, and structure of the legislature's specialised agencies; and a draft ordinance on the management and protection of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum relic site.

The committee is scheduled to approve several resolutions for implementing the 2024 Law on Organisation of People's Courts.

Further agenda items include considering the explanations and adjustments to the draft Law on Teachers, amendments to the draft Law on Chemicals, and a resolution clarifying certain provisions of the 2022 Law on Emulation and Commendation.

On supervision matters, the committee will assess the NA's January 2025 report on citizen petitions.

Other important issues will also be decided, including a resolution approving the Supreme People’s Procuracy's proposal on its organisational structure, and another outlining principles, criteria, and budget allocations for public investment from the State budget in the 2026-2030 period.

The session will also include discussions on personnel matters within the committee's authority./.