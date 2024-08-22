NA Standing Committee seeks solutions to cybercrime, judicial issues

Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly Standing Committee continued its 36th session in Hanoi on August 22 with a Q&A session focusing on justice, internal affairs, public security, social safety, inspection, courts, and the procuracy.

Addressing concerns about cybercrime, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang labeled it as a significant non-traditional security challenge worldwide.

He said the United Nations is proposing an International Cybercrime Convention, which will be signed in the near future, and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security will be among the signatories.

According to him, one key measure involves promoting the use of electronic identification accounts for citizens, which serve as digital IDs in various activities. The ministry is also working to integrate with the National Population Database to verify information, clean up bank accounts, and eliminate fake accounts and spam SIM cards.

The ministry is also bolstering its cybersecurity and hi-tech crime prevention forces in the 63 cities and provinces nationwide, he said, stressing that tackling cyber and hi-tech crimes is a collective responsibility of the entire political system, ministries, agencies, and local authorities.

Responding to a question on low acceptance rate of court appeals, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy Le Minh Tri attributed this to the complexity of administrative cases, particularly those involving land issues which account for 60%-70% of the caseload.

Administrative cases are inherently complex, involving numerous legal documents from various periods that frequently change. This complexity poses challenges in evidence assessment and legal enforcement, he said.

A fundamental solution is to supplement and adjust the Law on Administrative Procedures to make it more robust and implementable, he added./.