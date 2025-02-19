NA deputies to approve several resolutions, laws on February 19

National Assembly (NA) deputies are scheduled to approve a number of laws and resolutions on February 19 as part of their ongoing ninth extraordinary session.

The resolutions to be adopted are those on the approval of the investment policy of the Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong railway project; a pilot scheme for specific mechanisms and policies to develop urban railway networks in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City; the introduction of special mechanisms for the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project; a plan to increase the charter capital for the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) from 2024-2026, alongside urgent measures for the restoration, upgrading and construction of the presidential office headquarters at No. 2 Le Thach, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi.

Deputies at the NA's ninth extraordinary session (Photo: VNA)

The deputies will pass a resolution addressing issues related to the streamlining of the political system’s organisational apparatus, a resolution on supplementation to the 2025 socio-economic development plan with a growth target of at least 8%, and another on pilot policies to remove barriers in science-technology research and innovation activities.

They will also approve the amended Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents, and the amended Law on Organisation of Local Governments.

After the conclusion of the session’s agenda, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man will deliver a closing speech.

The closing session will be broadcast live on TV channels and the Voice of Vietnam (VOV)./.