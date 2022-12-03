NA Chairman receives President of RMIT University

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue received Prof. Alec Cameron, President and Vice-Chancellor, and leaders of RMIT University, on December 2 as part of his ongoing official visit to Australia.



At the meeting, the top Vietnamese legislator thanked the university for hosting the Policy Forum and the Vietnam-Australia Economic Cooperation Forum, saying that his visit aimed to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries in all fields.



Vietnam attaches great importance to educational cooperation with Australia, considering it an important field of cooperation that contributes to further promoting the strategic partnership, he said.



According to the NA Chairman, RMIT University is the first international university licenced by the Vietnamese Government to operate in the Southeast Asian country. About 17,000 students have graduated from RMIT University Vietnam and in the last five years nearly 3,000 Vietnamese students have graduated from the education establishment in Melbourne.



These figures showed the importance of educational cooperation between RMIT and Vietnamese universities, Hue said.



He suggested the university's leadership continue to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese students studying at the institution; share experience with Vietnamese universities in governance, scientific research, and digital transformation, and strengthen cooperation in the exchange of lecturers, PhD students and students in fields where RMIT University has strengths and Vietnamese universities have demand, including science and technology, communications, business administration, design and languages.



He hoped RMIT University will share its experience in quality assurance and ranking of educational institutions, and enhance cooperation with the Vietnamese side to implement joint training and research programmes on mitigating the effects of climate change.



For his part, Cameron spoke highly of the Vietnamese legislator’s speech on Vietnam-Australia relations and Vietnam's foreign policy at the Policy Forum of the Australia-Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI) which was initiated by RMIT University, saying that he was delighted that leaders of the two countries had announced their intentions to upgrade the relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the near future.



The RMIT University Council has approved to significantly increase its existing investment in RMIT University Vietnam in 2023, he said, adding that this is the largest investment of RMIT in an overseas institution with the aim of developing RMIT Vietnam into a major international education hub in the region.



RMIT looks forward to working with agencies of the NA and the Government of Vietnam to be able to contribute better to the Southeast Asian nation’s education sector, he said.



RMIT is willing to share experience with Vietnam and Vietnamese educational institutions, especially in governance and quality accreditation of higher education./.