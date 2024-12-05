Making news
NA Chairman receives President of Japan’s International Friendship Exchange Council
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man received President of the International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC) of Japan Matsuzawa Ken in Tokyo on December 5 as part of his official visit to the country.
The Vietnamese top legislator highlighted the recent fruitful development of the Vietnam – Japan relationship, especially the elevation of the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world in 2023.
He highly valued the FEC for sending economic, education, and cultural survey delegations to Vietnam; conducting investment and trade promotion activities between the two countries; and supporting activities of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.
He expressed his hope that the council and Matsuzawa personally will continue to foster the relationship between the two countries in the coming time, especially by strengthening economic and investment links in traditional sectors and expanding to new areas such as semiconductors, digital transformation, and green transition in Vietnam.
Emphasising cultural similarities between the two countries, Man suggested the FEC further strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, coordinate in organising exchange activities in both Vietnam and Japan, thus contributing to deepening the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
He also called for the FEC’s support for the Vietnamese community in Japan.
Fos his part, Matsuzawa spoke highly of Vietnam's role and position in politics, economics, and diplomacy in the region and the international arena.
Briefing Man on the FEC’s operation, Matsuzawa revealed that the council will send an economic survey delegation comprising its member enterprises operating in information technology (IT), economy, and energy, to Vietnam in March 2025. He expressed hope that this mission will help deepen cooperation between the two countries.
He valued Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu for his dedicate efforts to promote the relationship between the two countries, showing his belief that the Vietnamese top legislator’s visit will contribute to further tightening the Vietnam – Japan relations./.